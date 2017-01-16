Going, going...demolition of Grand Central in Skegness begins

Demolition has begun at the Grand Central in Skegness to clear the way for a new £2m leisure centre.

The complex shut its doors along Grand Parade after the New Year celebrations last year and remained unused throughout the summer season. Owners Empire Skegness Ltd (Bell Leisure) submitted plans to East Lindsey District Council last August to demolish the building and replace it with a new facility. The plans were approved by ELDC planning committee in September.

Owner Brian Bell, who owns the Lucky Strike Complex and Waterfront Restaurant next door, plans to link the two buildings with a bridge. On the first floor there will be 10-pin bowling lanes with bar and glazed sliding doors to permit coastal views.

The former Rhinos Nightclub is to be a restaurant with bar area, also with sea views. A single entertainment venue will also be on the upper level.

At the time, portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk said; “Yet again this is another example of businesses believing in the coast and wanting to invest in the area.”