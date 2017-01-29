Go potty with pottery sessions

New craft classes start next month at Alford Craft Market, in West Street.

A six-week pottery course led by expert potter Priscilla McGirr begins on Sunday, February 5, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Finished pieces will be fired and available to take home. The course has six places, and costs £120.

On Saturday, February 11, between 10.30am and midday, there will be a children’s pottery session with Fiona Radford.

Children can make faces to hang on the wall. All materials and tools are provided. There is a cost of £5 per child.

The class is for ages six to 14. Those six to eight must have adult supervision.

A six-week course of evening pottery classes led by Ms Radford begins on Thursday, February 23. Materials and tools are provided.

The course has eight places, and runs from 7pm to 9.30pm, costing £100.

Visit: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk