‘Go John go’: Skegness Tri Club vet in Team GB at European Duathlon Championships

Skegness Triathlon Club vet John Caborn is in Team GB this weekend competing in the Europeon Duathlon Championships in Soria, Spain.

John, of Burgh-le-Marsh, was the number one vet qualifier from the run, bike, run heat at Oulton Park last October.

The pressure is on to do well John Caborn, Team GB at Duathlon Championships in Soria, Spain.

The race takes place on Sunday through the heart of the city, which has a strong competitive sport tradition.

After flying out to join the other Team GB members on Wednesday, he said: “The team is buzzing and full of very fit looking athletes so I am excited and a little apprehensive.

“The championships start with a 5k run through a park which is very pretty, followed by a 22k bike through very hilly countryside and then another run through the park into a blue carpeted grandstand area, so the pressure is on to do well.

“I’m now just hoping all the Tri Club training has worked. Their support is a great motivator.”