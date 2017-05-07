Girl, 8, from Skegness loses locks for children’s charity

An eight-year-old from Skegness has raised almost £1,500 for charity after cutting off more than 40cm of her hair.

Jasmine Parker, a pupil at Skegness Junior Academy, had her hair chopped at Skegness Freestyle Kickboxing last month for the Little Princess Trust.

The youngster smashed her fundraising target of £250, raising – at the time of writing – £1,435 for the cause.

On the day, five people cut strands of Jasmine’s hair, including midday supervisor at Skegness Junior Academy Vicky Whittam, gym owners Lisa and Ross Flay, and Jasmine’s grandmother, June Burman.

The hair, along with the money, will go to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Jasmine wanted to donate her hair, as she thought ‘it would make little children really happy’ said June.

On her new hair, Jasmine said: “I love it. All my friends really like it.”

Businesses including the gym and Tesco have donated towards her efforts.

June said: “We are really proud of her. It is absolutely outstanding for her.”