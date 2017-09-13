Get snapping to show what Skegness means to you

A campaign is being launched to get a clearer picture of what Skegness means to you.

Skegness Town Council is from today (Wednesday) asking people for photographs that illustrate what they love about the resort and what needs improving.

Skegness Town Council wants photographs that illustrate what the resort means to them. ANL-171109-151709001

Called MySkegness, the campaign is part of a consultation exercise in preparation for writing a Neighbourhood Plan for Skegness.

A Neighbourhood Plan sets out planning policies for the future and is a powerful tool to ensure the community gets the right types of development, in the right place.

Couns Dick Edginton and Sue Blackburn are leading the campaign and explained they thought the photo campaign would be a fun way of preparing for the Neighbourhood Plan. I

In a statement, they said: “We would like to know your views - what Skegness means to you, what you love about it and what you don’t.

“What are your favourite bits and which are the areas where you would like to see a change?

“Take a picture, post it on Instagram, Twitter or the My Skegness Chat Group on Facebook, add the hashtag #myskegness and we’ll repost it. The best will feature in an exhibition.

”So, get those cameras out and get snapping!”

The council has been running a teaser campaign in the past few weeks – posting pictures on Twitter and Instagram featuring the hashtag #myskegness and now hope Skegness residents will get on board.

A Facebook group called My Skegness Chat Group has been set up to get the conversation going and the council will be sharing your photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

There will be competitions coming very soon including:

l Photo of the week

l Photo of the month

l Groups and societies photo of the month

l Best photo by a child under the age of 10

l Best photo by a young person under the age of 15

The chosen photos will feature in an exhibition to be put on by the council at a future date.

If you would like to know more about what a Neighbourhood Plan is, visit www.mycommunity.org.uk/take-action/neighbourhood- plan ning