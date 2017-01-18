Search

Get property security marked in Skegness

A crime prevention event is taking place at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness on Saturday. ANL-170118-164546001

Skegness Crime Prevention Panel will be holding a security property marking session outside the Hildreds Centre on Saturday.  Members will be available to advise on security issues and get items such as iPhones, Sat Navs and pedal cycles security marked.