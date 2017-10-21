‘Get off your bike’: Clamp down on pavement cyclists in Skegness

Cyclists are being warned they are at risk of getting a £50 fine from police if they ride on the pavements in Skegness.

The warning has come from Temporary Chief Insp for East Lindsey Colin Haigh after a ticket was issued by a PCSO on Thursday.

T/Chief Insp Haigh tweeted: “Cycling on pavements can present a significant public safety issue.

“This ticket will be the first of many for anti social cyclists.”

Afterwards, he told the Standard: “There is no reason to cycle on the pavement in areas of high footfall like Lumley Road.

“Responsible cyclists should push their bikes rather than weave in and out of pedestrians.

Cycling on pavements can be a significant public safety issue and the public are telling us that they want the police to tackle the issue robustly T/Chief Insp of East Lindsey Colin Haigh

“In all other areas discretion will be used. Cycling on pavements can be a significant public safety issue and the public are telling us that they want the police to tackle the issue robustly.”

Cycling on the pavements has been an ongoing problem in the town for some time.

The Standard went out with PCSOs in June last year during a special operation to try and warn cyclists of the dangers of cycling on pavements.

Have you had any near misses with cyclists? Email your comments to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

Read more

VIDEO FEATURE: On the beat with PCSOs in Skegness