Get in the spirit with psychic Sally

Next Thursday, November 10, much loved psychic Sally Morgan is embarking on her 2016 tour Call Me Psychic at Embassy Theatre, in Skegness

This will be her eighth consecutive year bringing memories and moments to Skegness audiences.

Sally said: “I can’t wait to come to Skegness. The psychic energy there will be fizzing before and during the show, and there will be laughter and tears and hopefully an unforgettable night for all.”

A spokesman for the show said: “She brings the dead to life with her trademark sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive show that will leave the Embassy Theatre audiences gobsmacked.”

Sally’s sell out theatre shows caught the attention of SKY Living, who ran the popular series Psychic Sally: On The Road, following her whilst on tour. Sally has also written several best-selling books, including her latest installment Call Me Psychic.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £25. To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.