Get ahead for jobs at new stores in Skegness

Recruitment is soon to start at new stores due to open in Skegness in the autumn.

Both Aldi and M&S have confirmed plans are well-underway at the stores on the former football ground in Burgh Road.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Our new Skegness store is scheduled to open in Autumn this year and will create around 40 jobs.

M&S said: “We are excited to be returning to Skegness with a new Foodhall opening later this year.

“We look forward to bringing the very best of M&S food to the area and will update the community with further details nearer the time.”

To apply, visit aldirecruitment.co.uk or careers.marksandspencer.com/new-store-registration

