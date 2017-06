Matt Warman has retained his seat as MP for Boston and Skegness, taking 27,271 votes - a majority of 16,572 for the Conservatives.

Paul Kenny and the Labour Party returned to the second place with 10,699, while in third place UKIP’s Paul Nuttall took only 3,308 votes - 11,337 votes fewer than his predecessor Robin Hunter-Clarke.

Conservative candidate Matt Warman. Photo: David Dawson

New party the Blue Revolution Party, lead by Mike Gilbert took 283 votes, while the Greens had 547 and the Liberal Democrats had 771.

The turnout was 42,946.