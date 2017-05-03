GENERAL ELECTION: More candidates confirmed for Boston and Skegness

While many will see the General Election contest in Boston and Skegness as a two horse race between the Conservatives and UKIP there are plenty lining up in a bid to upset the odds.

National UKIP leader Paul Nuttall at the weekend announced he would be contesting the seat.

Blue Revolutions Mike Gilbert

Current Tory MP Matt Warman has also begun his bid to retain the seat - launching a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for the fight.

So far five other candidates are understood to be looking to fight for the seat – in 2015 nine candidates ran, taking a share of 43,339 votes.

l The newly-formed Blue Revolution Party, which says it is looking to ‘shake up politics and get it working for everyone’, will be fielding Mike Gilbert.

l For the Green Party Victoria Percival has confirmed she will be running.

Conservative Matt Warman.

l It has been confirmed that Labour, which came third in the 2015 election, will again be fielding Paul Kenny as the candidate.

l For the Liberal Democrats Philip Smith has been confirmed as the candidate.

l Chris Pain, who last time ran for the An Independence from Europe party, has also announced his intention to stand. Mr Pain is running in the local elections tomorrow (Thursday) under the Lincolnshire Independents banner. He has not confirmed which party he will run under in the General Election.

The General Election takes place on Thursday, June 8. The deadline for candidates to submit their applications is 4pm on Thursday, May 11.

Green Party's Victoria Percival

Labour's Paul Kenny

Liberal Democrat Phil Smith

Chris Pain