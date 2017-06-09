GENERAL ELECTION: Conservatives hold Boston and Skegness

Conservative Matt Warman has retained his seat as MP for Boston and Skegness, taking 27,271 votes - a majority of 16,572.

In an eventful night, Paul Kenny and the Labour Party returned to the second place status quo the party is used to with 10,699, while in third place UKIP’s Paul Nuttall took only 3,308 votes - 11,337 votes less than his predecessor Robin Hunter-Clarke.

Conservative candidate Matt Warman. Photo: David Dawson

New party the Blue Revolution Party, lead by Mike Gilbert took 283 votes, while the Greens had 547 and the Liberal Democrats had 771.

The turnout was 42,946.

Celebrating the result, Mr Warman said he was delighted people had shown their faith in the Conservative Party.

He said: “I think the results reflect the issues that matter here – that is a strong Brexit and a strong leader to deliver it.

“However, the night is not over yet. Results are varied across the country and we will have to see how accurate the exit polls were.

“For me there is real pressure to deliver the Brexit deal this campaign has been based on and go beyond Brexit.

“It is also to see investment in such things as local services and infastructure.”

Labour candidate Paul Kenny said he felt this election campaign had ‘exposed the UKIP party’.

He said: “Of course I would have liked to win but for me, the important thing for me is UKIP have been exposed.”

He said he would be asking Mr Warman to fight for local school funding and to give EU nationals already here the right to stay in the Brexit deal.