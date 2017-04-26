GENERAL ELECTION 2017: What we know for Boston and Skegness so far

Since last Tuesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May, the Standard’s reporters have been speaking to party representatives and former candidates for Boston and Skegness - here’s what we know so far.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May officially announced a snap General Election to be held on June 8 – an announcement which the next day was backed and approved in the House of Commons.

PM Theresa May called for a general election yesterday. EMN-170419-160249001 EMN-170419-160249001

The Prime Minister announced her intentions during a surprise press conference, in which she said she hoped the election would bring a ‘strong leadership’ ahead of Brexit talks.

The Prime Minister used the statement in Downing Street to set out the case for going back on her previous pledge that there would be no election ahead of 2020.

Mrs May said the lack of ‘unity’ in Westminster over the Brexit process was weakening the Government’s negotiating hand with Brussels and meant an election was required.

“We need a General Election and we need one now,” she said.

Explaining the timing, Mrs May said it would coincide with the European Union leaders finalising their Brexit negotiating position and come before full talks begin.

She accused opposition parties of ‘political game playing’ and causing difficulties in future negotiations.

Since then, parties and potential candidates across the country have been announcing their intentions to stand.

So what’s happening in Boston and Skegness? Here’s what the Standard knows:

l The BNP have not yet responded to The Standard’s request for comment.

l Conservative Matt Warman will stand again for his party, tweeting at the weekend that he was ‘delighted’ to be nominated.

l The Green Party says it will field a candidate if it can raise the funds. Victoria Percival, who ran in 2015, will run again if that is the case.

l A Labour spokesman has confirmed it will field a candidate. They said the candidate should be chosen by next Tuesday.

l The Liberal Democrats have a full set of parliamentary candidates for the region and in south and east Lincolnshire with Philip Smith running in Boston and Skegness.

l In UKIP, candidate hustings will take place today (Wednesday), however, two UKIP members have confirmed their intention to stand. Robin Hunter-Clarke, who ran in 2015 and is currently the Chief of Staff to UKIP at the Welsh Assembly, has said he wants to stand, but has not confirmed where. Victoria Ayling, UKIP’s tourism spokesman and Spilsby Fen county councillor, has also confirmed her intention to stand.

l Councillor Chris Pain, who is currently a county councillor for the Wainfleet and Burgh ward, has also confirmed his intention to stand. Coun Pain ran at the last election on the Independence from Europe banner and is currently running in the Lincolnshire County Council elections as a Lincolnshire Independent. He did not confirm which party he would run for in the General Election.

l The newly-formed Blue Revolution party has also indicated it might field a candidate. Treasurer Darron Abbott confirmed party nominating officer Mike Gilbert could be likely to run.

If you know of a candidate looking to run, email daniel.jaines@jpress.co.uk