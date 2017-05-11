GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Candidates for Boston and Skegness confirmed

There will be six candidates for Boston and Skegness it has been officially confirmed as the deadline for hopeful MPs to throw their name in the hat passed this afternoon (Thursday).

Potential candidates had until 4pm today to get their nomination forms in for the General Election on Thursday, June 8.

The candidates are (in alphabetical order of party):

l Mike Gilbert for the newly-formed Blue Revolution Party.

l Matt Warman for the Conservatives.

l Victoria Percival for the Green Party.

l Paul Kenny for Labour.

l Philip Smith for the Liberal Democrats.

l Paul Nuttall for UKIP.

Polling will take place between 7am and 10pm on June 8.

The counting of the votes will take place at The Peter Paine Centre that evening.

To have your say on who wins this year’s General Election you must make sure you are registered to vote by 11.59pm on May 22 - visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote for more details.