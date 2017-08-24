GCSE RESULTS: Success at John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford

Success at John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford continues in spite of changes to the GCSE grading following government education reforms.

The school has announced 71 percent of students have achieved 4+ at GCSE in English and 65 percent in Maths

Students at John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford celebrating their GCSE results. ANL-170824-121259001

Schools will need to wait for a confirmed Progress 8 measure from national results, but the college says it is already clear this summer’s results are a cause for celebration.

Nationally Maths and English GCSEs have changed to 1-9 grading this year and a 4+ is the equivalent of the previous C Grade or above.

Notably, there was also a significant increase in the number of A*- A grades in Science together with grades 7,8,9 in Maths and English.

The increase in higher grades within Maths and English deserves special commendation with the more rigorous demands of the new GCSE.

A key strength of the school is success in English and Maths but also its performance across a range of subjects.

This year was no exception with excellent achievement across areas such as Science, Languages the Arts and vocational subjects.

As a non-selective school in a selective area, yet again performing above expectations, staff and students continue to demonstrate hard work and a commitment to achieving their best.

Headteacher, Steve Beverley, said “I would like to congratulate our students on their results. They are a talented group of young people who deserve the excellent results they have achieved.

“I am proud of their success and wish them well for the future.’’

Behind these excellent overall figures there were numerous individual outstanding achievements, far too many to list them all, but including the following students who secured the top GCSE grades among their A*-C passes:

Jasmine Davis - 11 GCSEs including 9 at A*-A.

Sinead Bailey - 11GCSEs, 10 at A*-A.

Ben Santus - 11 GCSEs including 7 at A*-A.

Olivia Cockram - 11 GCSEs including 8 at A*-A.