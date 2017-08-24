GCSE Results: Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford pull out exceptional results

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Alford gained exceptional GCSE results, with almost all students gaining 11 GCSEs at A*-C grade and over half of all grades being at A*/A.
Out of all of their students, a staggering 98 per cent gained 5+ A*-C, including English and Maths.
Over a quarter of the students received at least 10 A*/A grades, with 15 per cent of students gaining the new grade 9 in English Language.
All of their students that took AS Accounting or Government and Politics a year early passed, with most gaining A grades.
Several pupils also successfully took AS Extended Project three years early, when they were in Y9.
Headteacher, Angie Francis, said: “This was a difficult exam period for us with staff and students shaken by the tragic death of one of our Y11 students, Lucas Holness, a few weeks before the exams began.
“I am so proud of how everyone in the QEGS community pulled together to support one another.”
She added: “These are amazing GCSE results with well over half of the grades at the top level of A*/A or 9-7.”
Some of the students whose results particularly stand out are: Hugo Fry who gained 10A*s (with a 9 in Maths) and 2 As with an A* in Extended Project AS and an A in Accounting.
Freddie Lawie gained 9A*s (with 9s in Maths and English Language) and 3 As with an A in AS Accounting.
Sid Morris who gained 12 A*s (with 9s in Maths, English Language and English Literature) with A* in AS Extended Project and A in AS Accounting.
Jessica Norridge who gained 9A*s (with a 9 in Maths) and 3 As with an A* in AS Extended Project.
Darcie Radford who gained 11A*s (with 9s in English Language and English Literature) and A in AS
Extended Project and Rebecca Vernon had received 9A*s (with 9s in Maths and English Literature) and 2 As.
