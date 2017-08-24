GCSE RESULTS: Star student at Skegness Grammar School could be top performer in country

A star has been born at Skegness Grammar School with one student sweeping the boards in all of his nine subjects.

Lucas Gartshore, received the new Grade 9 in English Language, English Literature and Maths as well as seven A*s – and could be one of the top performers in the country.

Skye Banks, 16, and Hannah Charles, 16, of Skegness Grammar School, receiving their GCSE results at Skegness Grammar School. They both achieved 9 GCSEs. ANL-170824-091843001

The 16-year-old from Skegness managed to stop shaking with delight to tell the Standard how delighted he was.

He said: “I’m really thrilled. I wasn’t as stressed as I thought I’d be during the exams. I tried to be chilled and take one at a time.

“I’m coming back for sixth form to do Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry at A-level and we’ll see where that takes me.”

Mum Tracey was also very proud. She said: “I’ve been really nervous bit Lucas worked so hard and really deserves this.

Vicky Hodges, 16, of Spilsby, who received 5 As, 3A*s and a B in her GCSEs at Skegness Grammar School, pictured with her proud mum Jessica Carse. ANL-170824-091854001

Overall Skegness Grammar School saw some impressive grades, particularly in English and Maths, with almost 100 per cent of pupils achieving the new GCSE measure of 9-4 across each subject.

Prinipal Heather Scott said: “These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students.

“It is wonderful to see them achieve their aspirations and we believe they will go on to achieve their future goals. “