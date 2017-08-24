GCSE RESULTS: Skegness Academy students praise teachers for help in difficult term

Students at Skegness Academy have praised teachers for supporting them not only through the reformed GCSE exams but also following an Ofsted report that claimed the school was failing them.

Erren Wiltshire, 16, of Wainfleet, had been particularly worried about maths but achieved a 6 - the equivalent of B in the new grading - and said she was delighted.

Skegness Academy students Shannon Fletcher, Caitlan Burgin, Casper Nicholas, Luhana Bushi, Samantha Lowis, Ben Delieu and Chloe Hutchinson with their GCSE results. ANL-170824-104954001

Overall she got seven GCSEs with a B in Science, B in Additional Science, C in Spanish, 7 in English Language, 7 in English Literature, B in History, and Distinction*s in Art and Design Children’s Play, Learning and Development.

She said: “I’m just happy that I passed maths. I was worried about the new grades but I’m pleased with the 7s (A) I got in English and English Literature.

“It has been hard especially after the Ofsted report but the teachers really pulled together and helped us through.

“There’s been a really nice thing going on here. I’m really happy.”

In July Skegness Academy was found ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted with sponsors Greenwood Academies Trust criticised for the school’s decline.

A statement from the school’s principal Jo Edwards said the year had been “exceptionally challenging for both staff and students”.

She said: “Skegness Academy has faced significant uncertainty this year whilst also managing the national changes in the exam structure.

“This has impacted on our Key Stage 4 results, which are not as strong as we would like them.

“However, we are proud of the many students who have made progress.

“We are also pleased to report that the vast majority of our pupils will be going onto further education, training or employment.”

Among the students who did exceptionally well were:

Hannah Bayliss - 9 English Language, 8 English Literature, 5 Mathematics, C French, B Science, B Additional Science, Merit in ECDL and Distinction* in Children’s Play, Learning and Development.

Alyssa Fairbrother - B Science, A Additional Science, C French, 7 Mathematics, 7 English Literature, 7 English Language, B History, Distinction* Art and Design, Distinction* Children’s Play, Learning and Development.

Ellesse Lawrence - B Science, C Additional Science, 6 Mathematics, 5 English Language, 7 English Literature, B History, Distinction* Business, Distinction Health and Social Care

Thomas Miller - A Science, A Additional Science, B French, 6 Maths, 6 English Language, 5 English Literature, A Geography, Distinction* Art and design, Distinction Music.

Chloe Hutchinson - B Science, B Additional Science, C Spanish, 5 Maths, 5 English Language, 5 English Literature, A Geography, Distinction* Art and Design, Distinction Business.

Joshua Majmari - C Science, C Additional Science, B Design and Technology, 7 Mathematics, 6 English Language, 6 English Literature, B Geography, Distinction ECDL and Merit in Business.

Bogdan Brebeanu - C Physical Education, B Science, B Additional Science, 7 Mathematics, 5 English, 6 English Literature, B Geography, Distinction ECDL and Distinction* Sport.