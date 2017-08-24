GCSE RESULTS: Showjumping Evie from Skegness overcomes health hurdle to get GCSE

A 15-year-old para showjumper from Skegness has achieved her biggest hurdle yet by achieving a GCSE a year early – in spite of spending much of the year in hospital.

Skegness Standard Champions’ Youth Achiever Evie Toombes got a pass in Maths and mum Caroline couldn’t be more proud.

She said: “Amazing news!

“Evie was struggling with Maths in springtime, so ‘Pilgrim hospital school’ stepped in as she was too ill to attend SGS.

“She showed so much improvement within two months it was decided to put her in for her foundation paper a year early.

“Evie achieved a pass and the second highest mark on foundation paper within SGS. (5- which is awarded if achieved 90% equivalent to B or high C).

“She’s just come out of hospital again after emergency admission for two weeks in Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and is still back to competing at showjumping.”

Evie was born with a form of spina bifida that affects her lower legs, bladder and bowel function. She lives in constant pain, undergoes frequent medical treatment and has to be fed through a tube for 10 hours every night because she cannot digest her own food.

Despite this she is an avid rider and last year became National Grade Three RDA showjumping champion.

In April, she received the Hannah Francis Award at the Pony Club Dengie Horse Feeds Winter Championships.