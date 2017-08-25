GCSE RESULTS: More students than ever celebrating high grades at Spilsby’s King Edward V1 Academy

More students than ever are celebrating high GCSE grades at a school in Spilsby in spite of government education reforms.

Year 11 students at Spilsby’s King Edward VI Academy have seen some excellent results.

Jo Myhill-Johnson, principal at King Edward VI Academy which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Our students have celebrated some excellent performances today.

“For example, Keaton Wood deserves special recognition having achieved 11 GCSEs at A*-C, including seven at A* or A grade or equivalent.

“This is an incredible achievement and underlines the strong work ethic at our school.”

Making incredible progress at the school since joining the academy at Year 7 was Stevie Robb, head girl at King Edward VI Academy. She was celebrating 10 GCSEs at A*-C, including four A grades or equivalent, has made incredible progress since joining the academy in Year 7.

Another happy student was Lewis Smith, who secured 10 GCSEs at A*-B or equivalent, including seven A*-A grades or equivalent.

Sian Tuplin achieved seven GCSEs at A*-C, including two As or equivalent. She joined the academy in Year 6 and said “I am very happy with my results. I really wanted to continue my studies at the academy’s sixth form and these results mean I can.”

Top performers also included Katherine Eyre and Charlotte Hutchins, who both achieved a set of impressive GCSE grades.

Katherine, who achieved eight GCSEs at A*-C including three A grades or equivalent, will now join Boston College to study Photography. She commented: “I am very proud of myself. It’s great to know that all of the hard work has paid off.”

Charlotte is also celebrating after receiving her GCSE results and looks forward to continuing her academic journey at Boston College. She said: “I am so happy with my results, it feels like a real weight has been lifted.”