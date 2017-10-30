Garden waste and kitchen fires in Tongue End and Langtoft

Firefighters dealt with incidents involving garden waste and cooking alight in Tongue End and Langtoft respectively over the weekend.
A crew from Bourne Fire Station used a water hose and jet to put out a fire involving garden waste ablaze in Counter Drain Drove, Tongue End, at about 2pm yesterday (Sunday).
Meanwhile, crews from Market Deeping and Bourne used a leather blanket to put out a pan fire in West End, Langtoft, shortly after 6.15pm on Friday.
The fire started when cooking was left unattended.
