GALLERY: ‘We will remember them’: Communities in Skegness area honour those lost in war

Communities across the Skegness area have been holding services today to honour the brave who have lost their lives in wars and those who remain in conflict.

The bitter cold did not stop crowds of people lining the streets to watch the civic parade as it took a shorter route than in previous years from the Hildreds service yard in Beresford Avenue to the memorial at St Matthew’s Church in Lumley Avenue.

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-142834001

Generations were united as prayers were given by the local clergy and the standard bearers lowered their flags just before the clock struck 11am. Prior to the two-minute silence of remembrance, a bugle player performed The Last Post.

Among those laying wreaths in the chilling breeze were the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes: representatives of Lincolnshire County Council, the Royal British Legion, the armed services, the emergency services, the Coastguard, RNLI and local churches; charitable groups, Skegness Hoteliers’ Association, Skegness and district Chamber of Commerce, youth organisations and schools.

For more on how the area marked this important tribute to the brave, see Wednesday’s Skegness Standard.

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-142845001

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-142922001

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-143015001

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-160520001

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-143034001

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-143217001

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-142947001

Skegness Remembrance Parade and wreath laying. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171211-143708001