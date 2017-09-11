GALLERY: Wainfleet blooms at 54th flower, fruit and veg show

Wainfleet was at its blooming best at the weekend when the town hosted its 54th annual fruit, flower and vegetable show.

The show, which was organised by the Wainfleet and District Horticultural Society and supported by local businesses, had a bumper 221 entries and was held at the Coronation Hall on Saturday.

There were seven categories – vegetables, flowers, pot plants, fruit, Over 60’s, floral art and children’s Section – comprising 65 classes.

Organisers said the event was very well attended, with many favourable comments from members of the public.

They thanked local businesses for their support and members who helped with the refreshments, tombola and raffle.

The Society is supported by a number of local businesses, both financially and in other ways.

There were 221 entries, including 18 entries from children at the local school.

Awards were presented by Clive Ironmonger, senior gardener at Gunby Hall.

Judges were: Vegetables and Fruit - Paul Ievins; Flowers, Pot Plants and Over 60’s – Phillip Maddison; Floral Art – Doreen Setchell and Gillian Wallis; and Children’s Section – Joy Taylor

Winners of trophies and medals were:-

Vegetables

The Sutton Cup – Alan Kirk; The Charles and Edith Thompson Memorial Tankard – Alan Kirk.

Flowers

The Caudwell Cup – John Jacques; The Titterton Cup – John Jacques; The Shirley Ferrill Cup – John Jacques; The Joe Harrison Cup - John Jacques; The Sheila Sharp Memorial Trophy – John Jacques; The Davidson Cup – Alan Kirk

Pot Plants

The Malkinson Cup – Reg Pocklington; The Elsie Waite Memorial Rose Bowl – Reg Pocklington

Fruit

The Thompson Trophy – June Housley; Banksian Medal – RHS for Horticulture – Alan Kirk

Over 60’s

The Schofield Cup – Alan Kirk

Floral Art

The E M Harrison Trophy – Brenda Burton; The Society Cup (Open) – Moira Harrison; The Society Cup (Members) – Moira Harrison; The Altoft Cup – Jean Gelder; The Heather Kennedy Memorial Shield – Tubs and baskets - Mrs J Handley; The Turner Memorial Trophy – Front gardens – Malcolm Bourne

Children’s Section

Model made from fruit and vegetables - 1 st Alicia Spence – Gold medal, 2nd Ali Lyon – Silver medal; 3 rd Tiana Towers – Bronze medal