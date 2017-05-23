GALLERY: Visitors to Skegness enjoy trip back in time

Visitors to the Skegness area were taken on a trip through time at special events held over the weekend.

The Village Church Farm hosted a two-day 40s event with the museum in Church Road South showing what life was like in wartime Britain.

There were troops, exhibitions and a remembrance service on the Sunday.

In Wainfleet, a Medieval Family Fun Weekend was held at the Magdalen College to celebrate the re-opening of the museum in the iconic historic building.

Hosted by the Knights of Skirbeck, visitors were able to cheer on knights in full armour wielding real steel weapons in full contact competitive tournaments while they enjoyed a picnic.

Among the displays was a medieval cook at work and visitors were able to ask her advice on various ailments and examine her gruesome surgical equipment.

There were also stocks, torture equipment and even an executioner on hand should anyone step out of line.

