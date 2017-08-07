GALLERY: Trip around the world at Chapel St Leonards carnival

Hundreds of visitors flocked to Chapel St Leonards for a journey ‘Around the World in a Weekend’.

The annual carnival with its international theme featured activities and entertainment on the Village Green and a parade through the streets – and everyone was invited to take part, many turning up in fancy dress.

On Saturday there were beach games, a baby show and fancy dress and a children’s party and on Sunday the procession wound its way from Trunch Lane, past Golden Palms resort and through the village centre, ending at The Phoenix Care home in Ancaster Avenue.

Teresa Tansley, who is on the committee who fundraise all year to hold the event, said the feedback has been “fantastic”.

She said: “We were so lucky with the weather and the streets were packed with people. It was so busy that on Saturday our tombola stall was sold out by lunchtime.

“We had more floats than ever this year and three marching bands who stopped at various intervals to perform for the crowd and gave the little ones in the parade time to catch up as it was a long way for them.”

Among the many comments of congratulations on the Chapel Carnival Facebook page was one by

Natalie Weston. She said: “Well done to all involved. That was probably one of the best parades I’ve seen for a long time.”

