GALLERY: Take a peek at new Aldi store in Skegness

Shoppers were queuing as early as 7am to get the best bargains when Aldi opened its new store in Skegness.

More than 100 eager customers waited outside in the light rain this morning to see Olympic gold medallist and MBE Shona McCallin host the grand opening of the store on the Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road,

Olympic gold medallist and MBE Shona McCallin with staff at the new Aldi store in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171019-091905001

For Shona, from Grantham, coming to Skegness was a trip down memory lane. She said: “I’m really delighted to be opening the Aldi store in Skegness. I used to come to Skegness on holiday so have lots of happy memories here. I’ve been in the area visiting schools and I’m here today with my grandma and we are hoping to go and have a look around later.”

The women’s hockey team member at the 2016 Games in Rio took part in a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside store manager Shaun Bolland.

There to promote Aldi’s Super 6 fruit and vegetable offer, Shona said: “Aldi were the first official supermarket partner for team GB for the Rio Games and now Tokyo.

“For the 600 Team GB athletes in training, our food bill is enormous outlay for us so the vouchers are a huge help.”

Volunteers from the Skegness RNLI were also there to receive a donation, as part of the store’s commitment to supporting the local community.

Coxwain Richard Watson said: “It’s nice to be here and that Aldi recognise what we do in the community.”

However, for the customers the grand opening was all about the deals, with the first 30 getting a complimentary bag full of fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

Sharon Parnham, from Skegness, said: “I live down the road and I’ve been really excited watching the store being built. I’ve managed to get a microwave for £34 today so I’m really pleased.”

Gemma King, from Leicester, has a caravan at Southview Holiday Park in Skegness, and shops at Aldi when she is home. She said: “I’m really pleased they have one here now. Some people have been queuing since 7am.”

For Team GB European Duathlon bronze medallist John Caborn, from Burgh le Marsh, the opening was a chance to chat to Shona and get some training tips. He said: “She told me she has 10 training sessions a week, twice a day for four days, then goes swimming on her day off. I’m definitely not doing enough.”

If you have yet to visit the store, opening times are Mondays to Saturdays 8am to 10pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.

Customers were able to meet Olympic gold medallist and MBE Shona McCallin at the opening of Aldi in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171019-091921001

Team GB European Duathlon Championshop bronze medallist John Caborn got some training tips from Olympic gold medallist and MBE Shona McCallin and said afterwards, "I'm definitely not doing enough training.." Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171019-092056001

Customers checking out the bargains at the new Aldi store in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-171019-092844001