GALLERY: Successsful day for Skegness classic car show

Wheels of every kind imaginable were celebrated in Skegness at a classic car show at the weekend.

The second annual Skegness Classic Wheels Car Show was held on Sunday at Skegness Water Leisure Park.

Kev Dennis of Wainfleet with his 1982 Bedford recovery truck.

Restored classic cars, motor cycles and commercial vehicles that form part of private collections and are seldom displayed to the public were on view.

Visitors were also able to ride on an historic narrow gauge train, demostrating what it was like to travel to the front line trenches of World War One battlefields.

The specially-adapted former World War One bogie wagon, built in Lincoln by Clayton and Shuttleworth in 1917, has been restored as a disabled-friendly passenger carriage thanks to a grant from the Peoples Millions Fund of the National Lottery.

There were also helicopter rides and the event helped raise money for local charities. Organiser John Chappell said: “The day went very well - it was as successful as last year if not better.”

Tony Wood of Wainfleet with his 1930 Singer Junior Saloon.