GALLERY: Stunning images from Clash of the Drums spectacular

An explosive show brought the SO Festival to a stunning finale in Skegness.
Hundreds of people lined the foreshore on Saturday night to watch Danbor Talka.
The show started outside Embassy Theatre and the musicians ‘clashed’ in a street drum dance-off on a number of occasions as they headed towards Dry Lagoon for their finalé staged performance with the backdrop of fireworks.
The Standard sent photographer John Aron along to capture the spectacular.
