Gallery: Spooky goings on in Skegness as area prepares for Halloween
There were some spooky goings on in the Skegness area over the weekend.
Families found some weird and wonderful ways to celebrate Halloween ahead of All Hallows’ Evening tomorrow night.
Crowds of people headed to the Hildreds Centre on Saturday where around 400 children visited Shrek’s Halloween Grotto and many had pictures taken with the ogre.
Staff at the shops also dressed up and children were able to go trick or treating safely in the stores.
Later in the day visitors were encouraged to dress up as zombies and take part in a Zumba crawl, featuring the ladies from Top Limitz Dance Studio.
Special guests were the Mayor of Skegness Danny Brookes, Town Crier Steve O’Dare, and the Jolly Fisherman.
In Wainfleet, visitors were able to get some extra courage on Saturday at the Halloween Winter Beer and Gin Festival in Bateman’s Brewery. Visitors were able to try over a dozen beers and ciders from around the country and a selection of Craft Gin. There was also entertainment by Itchy Fingers.
Other events around the area included a fancy dress at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness and a Village of the Dammed event at The Village Church Farm.
