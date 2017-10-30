Gallery: Spooky goings on in Skegness as area prepares for Halloween

There were some spooky goings on in the Skegness area over the weekend.

Families found some weird and wonderful ways to celebrate Halloween ahead of All Hallows’ Evening tomorrow night.

Scarey fun at the Halloween grotto at Hildreds Centre, Skegness. From left are Evie Wilkinson 5, Jenson Wilkinson 6, Millie-Rose Bell 4 and Elsie Wilkinson 4 of Skegness. Photo: MSKP-281017-17 ANL-171030-100341001

Crowds of people headed to the Hildreds Centre on Saturday where around 400 children visited Shrek’s Halloween Grotto and many had pictures taken with the ogre.

Staff at the shops also dressed up and children were able to go trick or treating safely in the stores.

Later in the day visitors were encouraged to dress up as zombies and take part in a Zumba crawl, featuring the ladies from Top Limitz Dance Studio.

Special guests were the Mayor of Skegness Danny Brookes, Town Crier Steve O’Dare, and the Jolly Fisherman.

Toast of Bateman's Brewery Halloween Festivall. From left are Ian Thorn and Robert Fountain. Photo: MSKP-281017-22 ANL-171030-100433001

In Wainfleet, visitors were able to get some extra courage on Saturday at the Halloween Winter Beer and Gin Festival in Bateman’s Brewery. Visitors were able to try over a dozen beers and ciders from around the country and a selection of Craft Gin. There was also entertainment by Itchy Fingers.

Other events around the area included a fancy dress at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness and a Village of the Dammed event at The Village Church Farm.

A pirate meets a princess at the Halloween grotto at Hildreds Centre, Skegness. Pictured from left are Lucas Gregory 7, Michael Gregory, Isabelle Gregory 5 of Skegness. Photo: MSKP-281017-2. ANL-171030-100016001

It's a Jolly holiday in the Halloween grotto at Hildreds Centre, Skegness. Jolly Fisherman with Skegness Ambaa ssadors (from left) Angie Meffen and Jayne Hancock. Photo: MSKP-281017-11 ANL-171030-100245001

Trick or treat at the Halloween grotto at Hildreds Centre, Skegness. From left are Lynne Smith, Rob Smith and Cody Farmer with Charlie the skeleton, Chuckling Cheese Company. Photo: MSKP-281017-12 ANL-171030-100330001