GALLERY: Spooky goings on for Halloween in Skegness area

The witching hour may soon be upon us but already there have been lots of spooky goings on in the Skegness area to celebrate Halloween.

At Gunby Hall even the servant some believe haunts the 16th century house would have been frightened when the ghosts came out from the darkness to welcome visitors on Saturday.

Halloween at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-161027-170824001

The spooky characters appeared on three floors of the house, which had been decorated with lots of cobwebs and eerie noises.

Those brave enough to make it out of the frightening cold dark basement unscathed, earned some sweets as a reward.

Something spooky was brewing at the normally tranquil setting of the Skegness Eco Centre when families descended on it for some Halloween fun.

More than 75 adults and children attended the event on Wednesday at the centre, hidden in the woods off the end of Richmond Drive.

Halloween at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-161027-170903001

There were Halloween crafts, a carved pumpkin competition and a spooky woodland story time. Families were also able to gather around the campfire and toast marshmallows, as well as enjoy a barbecue, soup and refreshments.

Paul Charles, managing director, said: “We held a sililar event last year but think thisa was the best one ever.

*We’d especially like to thank everyone who turned up with their carved pumpkins and brilliant costumes, Ash Wilson for his amazing storytelling, Janet and Clive Taylor and Izzy for their expert cookery skills and everyone who worked so hard for many hours to prepare everything and run the evening.”

Other events in the area included the Bateman’s Brewery Halloween Beer Festival, which took place at the visitor centre on Saturday.

Halloween and Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-161027-170806001

A spooky Halloween welcome at Gunby Hall. Visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby looking a bit pale after the event. MSKP-291016-18 ANL-161031-103740001

Be afraid! Bella Mustill 5, Evie Garrard 8, Isabelle Sharman 8, Lexie Garrard 7 of Sibsey celebrating Halloween at Gunby Hall. ANL-161031-103822001

Pumpkin fun for Halloween at Gunby Hall with (left to right) Rhys Sharman, 7, and Alfie Belton, 7, of Sibsey. MSKP-291016-29 ANL-161031-103842001

You never know what you might find in the gardens of Gunby Hall at Halloween. The scarey visitors are Helen Bradley and Oliver Jamieson, 9, of Burgh le Marsh. ANL-161031-103856001

Volunteer Sophie Gatenby, 14, at the halloween event at Gunby Hall. MSKP-291016-5 ANL-161031-103657001