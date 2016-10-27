GALLERY: Sparkling finale to season at Fantasy Island in Skegness

An amusement park in Ingoldmells has celebrated its first season under new ownership.

An end of season party with fairytale characters, fire eaters and a spectacular fireworks finale was held at Fantasy Island on Saturday.

Don't do this at home! A fire eater entertains the crowds. ANL-161027-104057001

The theme park and market was bought by the Mellors Group Fantasy Island Holdings Ltd in March after months of uncertainty when it was plunged into administration.

When the Standard spoke to one of the new owners, Edward Mellors, on his first day at the park, which boasts 40,000 visitors at peak season, he promised: “We want to bring back the wow factor to Skegness. Our family are showmen – it’s what we do.” Since then there have been additions to the market with new products offered and a new extreme G-Force ride.

Paige Harris, marketing communications co-ordinator, said: “Following the company’s purchase by Mellors Group Fantasy Island Holdings Ltd, Fantasy Island has had a very successful season. We look forward to introducing the new and exciting experiences we have planned for our customers in 2017.”