GALLERY: Skegness sparkles for lights switch-on and parade

Thousands of people lined the streets when Skegness became a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas lights switch-on and reindeer parade.

The town was still buzzing at teatime on Thursday with people arriving early to get the best view of the parade and the town Christmas tree outside the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

Santa arrives for the Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. Photo: MSKP-241116-17 ANL-161125-154548001

This year’s event was a joint effort by the Hildreds Centre, Skegness Carnival Committee and Skegness Town Council, who donated funds for special costumes for the parade.

Many of the town’s youth organisations took part, alongside the police, Skegness Fire Parade who refurbished the Round Table Sleigh for Santa and Lincs FM’s Rob Hammond, the Seacroft Mobility’s Coca Cola truck, Butlin’s land train with dancers from Janice Sutton Theatre School and Lisa Jay Stage Institute dancers, the RNLI and Skegness Mini Owners Club.

Mayor of Skegness Dick Edginton, who travelled in the parade in a limousine, switched on the town tree lights, with the help of Captain Hook and Mr Smee from this year’s Skegness panto, Peter Pan.

Proceeds from the Peter Pan themed grotto in the Hildreds Centre went to the Skegness Carnival committee.

Dancers travelling in the Skegness Christmas parade in the Butlin's land train. Photo: MSKP-241116-37 ANL-161125-154837001

Steve Andrews, manager at the Hildreds, said: “It was an unbelievable night. In 28 years I’ve never seen so many people turn out for the switch-on. It was like a summer carnival.

“The parade was illuminated this year - it was spectacular.”

Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. From left, Nicola Relph, Lily-Mai Paulson 9, Chris Childerley. Photo: MSKP-241116-2 ANL-161125-154913001

Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. Photo: MSKP-241116-10 ANL-161125-154937001

Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. Photo: MSKP-241116-13 ANL-161125-154951001

Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. Photo: MSKP-241116-20 ANL-161125-155019001

Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. Photo: MSKP-241116-25 ANL-161125-155044001

Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. Photo: MSKP-241116-27 ANL-161125-155101001

Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on. Photo: MSKP-241116-30 ANL-161125-155122001