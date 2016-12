It was like a sea of red and white when hundreds of people and their pets turned out for the annual Skegness Santa Run.

Three hundred and 43 men, women and children took part in the event, organised by Skegness Rotary Club.

Skegness Coasters running club members get set. for the Santa Run. Photo: MSKP-111216-22 ANL-161212-101201001

The event started at Skegness Lifeboat Station and raised money for local charities including the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Walkies time for dogs and owners at the Skegness Santa Run. Photo: MSKP-111216-38 ANL-161212-101312001

Having a wooferly time on the Skegness Santa Run. Photo: MSKP-111216-40 ANL-161212-101345001

Jo Woods, Ethan Young 2, Tarlia Young 5 and Robert Young of Skegness ready for the Santa Run.. Photo: MSKP-111216-23 ANL-161212-101415001