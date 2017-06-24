GALLERY: School in Skegness goes back to 70’s to celebrate 40th anniversary

It was back to school at the weekend for a Skegness man who was there for the first day it opened - 40 years ago.

Gareth South joined the celebrations at the Richmond School on Saturday, with his six-year-old son Casey, who is in Year One, and younger son Ajay, aged four, who will join the Reception Class in September.

The theme for the school’s June Day Jaunt was ‘The Seventies’. It was opened by Mayor Coun Danny Brookes and the Town Crier Steve O’Dare and everyone was invited to go along in fancy dress.

Mr South, 50, said he transferred to the Richmond School from Seathorne Primary School when it opened because it was nearer his family’s hotel.

He said: “It’s changed so much over the years. There used to be a huge field but there’s a housing estate behind the school now.

“The layout, except for the hall, has changed, too. But I think a lot of changes are for the better. We used to be left to get on with it with one teacher for 30 pupils.

“Now there are two teachers and two assistants in classes.”

The First June Day Jaunt was organised by Mrs Anne May, who is now a governor of the school.

She said: “We decided that as we were holding the fair in June we would be different and call it ‘The June Day Jaunt’.

“We had a big raffle, fancy dress for the Children and various stalls.

“The day was a huge success and I seem to remember Miss Rhodes saying that she was amazed by what we had done!”

Headteacher Mrs Caroline Wellsted said the event raised £1,700 for the school. She said: “On behalf of the school governors, staff and pupils, I would like to thank the PFA for all their hard work and dedication to the school.

“They pulled out all the stops in organising this event.

The opening of the Richmond School in Skegness 40 years ago as reported in the Skegness Standard. ANL-170623-162101001