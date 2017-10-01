GALLERY: Red letter day for WIs in Skegness area

WI members from across the Skegness and Spilsby area joined in the celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs.

WI members are renowned for their baking skills, so what better way to mark the occasion than with a traditional afternoon tea?

Cake was of course the order of the day EMN-170923-192909001

Members from across the federation - from Grasby in the north to Friskney in the south - donned their hats and something red for the ruby celebrations, where they were joined by representatives from the neighbouring Lincolnshire South and Lincolnshire Humber Federations.

“It has been fantastic,” said Federation chairman and Spilsby WI member Chris Morgan.

“I would like to thank everyone for joining in the event and making it such a memorable occasion. Thank you too to my fellow trustees for all their work in preparing for the event, especially Sara Carter, who led the way with her meticulous planning.

“It has been lovely seeing everyone enjoying the afternoon and sharing the friendship that is a cornerstone of the WI.”

The celebration cake at the WI Red letter Day EMN-170925-152838001

Also attending the event were some of the previous federation chairmen, including the very first from 40 years ago, Betty Harvey.

Members from Spilsby EMN-170923-231730001

Shirley Holm-Johansen and Irene Kendall from Tealby WI EMN-170922-110612001

Members from Friskney and Croft Marsh EMN-170923-202727001

Visitors from the East Yorkshire Federation, right, joined in the celeberations EMN-170923-231224001