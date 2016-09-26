GALLERY: Record sum raised at RNLI ball in Skegness

A record £12,782.20 was raised at the 6th annual RNLI ball in Skegness.

The ball, sponsored by Centrica since its debut in 2011, has now raised over £60,000 for the town’s much-loved RNLI station.

Guests at the 6th annual RNLI ball in Skegness. Photo: Martin Wrate ANL-160926-130013001

More than 180 guests and supporters attended the event at the Suncastle in North Parade.

The evening saw entertainment from jazz group Tufty Gordon and friends and a sensational set by soul group Soul Intentions.

As in previous events, the ball’s raffle and auction raised huge sums, with more than £4,000 raised on the night.

Prizes such as 49-inch 4k HD TV, an Apple iWatch and £250 of Eden Hall vouchers were on offer in the raffle, with a trip on the town’s forthcoming state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat and a ride in an Audi R8 for the day were amongst the offerings in the auction.

Guests at the 6th annual RNLI ball in Skegness. ANL-160926-130500001

Skegness lifeboat Coxswain Ray Chapman said he was overwhelmed by the response from local business and support from guests on the night.

He said: “These kinds of events make you realise how generous the people of Skegness are. I

“It’s success is due largely to the support we’ve received”