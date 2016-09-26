GALLERY: Record sum raised at RNLI ball in Skegness

A record £12,782.20 was raised at the 6th annual RNLI ball in Skegness.
The ball, sponsored by Centrica since its debut in 2011, has now raised over £60,000 for the town’s much-loved RNLI station.
More than 180 guests and supporters attended the event at the Suncastle in North Parade.
The evening saw entertainment from jazz group Tufty Gordon and friends and a sensational set by soul group Soul Intentions.
As in previous events, the ball’s raffle and auction raised huge sums, with more than £4,000 raised on the night.
Prizes such as 49-inch 4k HD TV, an Apple iWatch and £250 of Eden Hall vouchers were on offer in the raffle, with a trip on the town’s forthcoming state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat and a ride in an Audi R8 for the day were amongst the offerings in the auction.
Skegness lifeboat Coxswain Ray Chapman said he was overwhelmed by the response from local business and support from guests on the night.
He said: “These kinds of events make you realise how generous the people of Skegness are. I
“It’s success is due largely to the support we’ve received”