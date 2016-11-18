GALLERY: Pupils go spotty for Pudsey in the Skegness area

Pupils in the Skegness area have been going the extra mile to raise money for Children In Need.

Year Six at The Richmond School went on a sponsored walk around Skegness on Friday morning and were interviewed live on air by Melvyn Prior of Radio Lincolnshire. This was followed by a cake sale, which sold out, amd other events in the school.

Year 6 of the Richmond School in Skegness during a sponsored walk for Children In Need in Skegness. ANL-161118-131919001

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “Staff and pupils of the school would like to say a big thank you to all the parents and family members who have helped.

Pudsey fever was also going strong at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy and Spilsby Primary School.

Pupils made a donation to Children in Need to go to school dressed in something spotty.

This followed a huge Skegness welcome for Pudsey when the One Show Rickshaw Challenge arrived at the resort on Tuesday night.

The One Show Rickshaw Challenge arrives in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-161118-160456001

Hundreds of families turned out at the finish line in Compass Gardens at teatime to see presenter Matt Baker and the team of six young riders who had set off from Hull at 5.30am arrive just in time for a live broadcast on BBC1’s One Show.

One Show presenter Matt Baker said: “It’s been amazing cycling through Lincolnshire and a huge thanks to the people of Skegness for coming out and cheering us on.”

Skegness Lifeboat and its crew turned out to welcome Pudsey to Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-161118-160420001

This cheerleader got a bird's eye view of the One Show Rickshaw Challenge arriving in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-161118-160530001

Crowds lines the seafront to welcome Pudsey to Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-161121-092053001

Willow and Lucus Comfort went spotty for Children in Need at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy. ANL-161121-091948001

Spilsby Primary School children went spotty to raise money for Children In Need ANL-161118-132015001

