GALLERY: Princess Anne visits leisure park in Skegness

Princess Anne enjoyed a train ride into history when she visited a Skegness leisure park today.

Her Royal Highness arrived at Skegness Water Leisure Park by helicopter, where she was greeted by the chief executive officer of owner Ellis Brothers, John Chappell, and escorted to the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis.

Princess Ann visiting Skegness Water Leisure Park and the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway. Photo: John AronANL-170425-164706001

There she met volunteers who run the railway and had a short ride on a historic carriage.

Then she had a tour of the holiday park before unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion in the reception.

Mr Chappell said afterwards: “The visit went extremely well, Her Royal Highness was very interested in the railway and in all aspects of the business and how it is moving on.”

Unveiling the plaque, Princess Anne congratulated the staff on being in business for 70 years. She said: “I can imagine this was quite a challenge. The most encouraging part is it is great you have a long-term plan. I hope you have a good summer.”

Few could have imagined when the Railway first relocated to the Water Leisure Park, that the historical significance of its collection would be recognised with a visit by The Princess Royal. Ellis Brothers’ Chief Executive Officer John Chappell

Princess Anne arriving at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway in Skegness..Photo: John Aron ANL-170425-164801001

Princess Anne meets volunteers at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway in Skegness. Photo: John AronANL-170425-164733001

Princess Anne visiting Skegness Water Leisure Park and the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway. Photo: John AronANL-170425-164818001

Princess Anne on board a historic carriage at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway in Skegness. Photo: John Aron ANL-170425-164748001