GALLERY: Polish and English communities in Skegness unite to celebrate saints

Communities have come together in Skegness to celebrate the patron saints of Poland and England.

A special lunch was hosted by the Skegness Polish Saturday School (SPEA) on Sunday at the Philip Grove Community Centre to build bridges between Polish and English communities.

Jill Hughes, former High Sheriff of Liincolnshire, chatting over cake with Eva Holmes at a lunch in Skegness celebrating the patron saints of Poland and England. ANL-170424-142455001

It was also organised to raise funds for a coach to take the children to Westminster in June to visit the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey.

Guests of honour were the Mayor, Coun Dick Edgington, and Mrs Jill Hughes, who has just retired as High Sherriff of Lincolnshire,

The idea came about because St George’s and St Wojciech’s Day both fall on April 23. Visitors were able to sample a banquet of 20 Polish dishes.

Filip Piwowarczyk and Patrick Marzec of Skegness Academy ran a Polish cake stall to raise funds to accompany sick people from Skegness on a pilgrimage to Lourdes in France.

Skegness Academy students Filip Piwowarczyk (left) and Patrick Marzec raising funds for a pilgrimage to Lourdes at cake stall at a St George's Day lunch in Skegness. ANL-170424-142427001

Wojciech Pisarski, chairman of the Skegness Polish Educational Association, was delighted to see both English and Polish families at the event.

He said: “The day was primarily about helping Polish people build bridges with the wider community and in this we succeeded admirably.

“I was delighted that local people from Skegness in general came and had a good time and met the Polish pupils of the school, their parents and other Polish people.

“In addition the older pupils of the school raised money towards their expenses when they will be travelling to Lourdes as carers of disabled and sick pilgrims. We were happy to see Dick Edgington and Jill Hughes who have been great friends of our organisation and community.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton at lunch in Skegness celebrating the patron saints of Poland and England. ANL-170424-142721001

Mrs Hughes said: “As High Sheriff I went to several events like this, mainly in Boston and Skegness.

“Anything that can help bring communities together is a good thing.”

Coun Dick Edginton was attending his 100th event at Mayor and said: “I think this is tremendous. As always at events like this the food is excellent and events like this show the very vibrant Polish community we have here. It adds to the diversity of Skegness.”

Judi Gaskell went along with her husband Phil to provide a taste of the best of English proms music.

Live and Learn St George's Day event in Tower Gardens. Maggie Gray - organiser, with Andrew Ayers of County Lincs Radio Bus. Photo: MSKP-230417-8 ANL-170424-125201001

Also there were Eva and Nick Holmes from Skegness. Nick said: “I think this is a very good idea - the food is excellent.”

Eva added: “We saw the event was on in the Standard. Food is a very good way of bringing people together.”

Among the other St George’s Day events was a family fun day in Tower Gardens, run by Live and Learn volunteers with support from County Linx Radio.

St George and Wojciech community lunch for Polish and English saints. Pictured from left are Izabela Tomasiak, Rafal Piwowarczyk, Lucyna Webb. Photo: MSKP-230417-28 ANL-170424-125105001