GALLERY: Pebble power brings out young artists in Skegness

There were plenty of stony faces at a children’s Halloween-themed arts session in Skegness this week, but not from those taking part!

The Kids Club spooky pebble paint workshop at Skegness’ Hildreds Centre saw youngsters paint a pebble and then create funny faces on it using materials such as stick-on eyes.

Children in Skegness take part in a Spooky Pebble Paint workshop at The Hildreds shopping centre.

They were then encouraged to hide them around the town, accompanied by their family, for other children to find.

Young artists turned out in large numbers for the event, which was held in association with local firm A Touch of Gould and also saw a special visit from The Jolly Fisherman.

Steve Andrews, Hildreds centre manger, said: “It was a brilliant day, we had over 350 rocks and pebbles painted which will be hidden in and around Skegness and even taken away to other towns and cities to be hidden and found again. The response to this Kids Club event has been incredible and we will definitely be doing it again with a different theme.”

For more on the Kids Club, a recently launched initiative at the centre, visit www.thehildredsshoppingcentre.co.uk/the-kids-club

Luke Thompson, six and Sam Bettison, seven with The Jolly Fisherman.

Some of the decorated pebbles. Picture: Sarah Washbourn - www.yellowbellyphotos.com

