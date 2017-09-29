GALLERY: Oh baby, what a lot of cakes there were at Macmillan coffee mornings in Skegness area!

There was an explosion of calories in Skegness this morning - but the emergency services were on hand to save lives in an unsuspecting way.

Venues all over town were raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support at the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Firefighters sampling there bakes at the Macmillan coffee morning at Skegness Fire Station. ANL-170929-150122001

Firefighters and their friends and families had been busy baking for the event at Skegness Fire Station.

Crew manager Ricky Clark, a keen baker when he finds the time, was particularly proud of his vanilla Victoria sponge.

While members of the public tucked in, Firefighter Connell McGrorey was encouraging members of the public to have a go at CPR training.

He said: “It’s part of an initiative we are running with Radio Lincolnshire and LIVES because at the scene of an accident, the sooner casualties get CPR the better chance they have of survival.”

Eating cakes can be good for you! Katie Amos gets some CPR training from Firefighter Connell McGrorey. ANL-170929-150133001

At another venue town, the Jolly Fisherman was revealing why he has such a cuddly figure by tempting passers-by into the Grosvenor House Hotel for the coffee morning hosted by Coastal BID manager Lisa Collins and her Skegness Ambassadors.

Lisa, who admitted she had forgotten about her diet for the good cause, had been busy baking along with her Ambassadors for the good cause.

Shoppers in Burgh-le-Marsh were able to by coffee and cake as well as flowers at Snapdragon’s Florist.

Owner Hannah Smelt said: “This is the fifth year we have held a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The Jolly Fisherman and Skegness Ambassadors hosted a Macmillan coffee morning at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness. ANL-170929-150143001

“We lost my mum’s brother to cancer and towards the end he was cared for by Macmillan nurses and they were amazing. It’s why we do it.”

l If you held an event, send your pics and details to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

Hannah Smelt (right) and her mum Linda hosting the Macmillan coffee morning at Snapdragons Florist in Burgh le Marsh. ANL-170929-150156001