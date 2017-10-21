GALLERY: Oh baby, see these cute tots splash for cash

Tots from across the county have been splashing for cash to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people.

Turtle Tots North Lincs - who are based in Skegness, Boston, Sleaford, Woodhall and the Louth area – took the plunge in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.

Toddler Level 5 class age range from two to four years. Pictured are Millie and Jack Thomas with dad and mum, Ethan Savage with mum, Caitlin Browne with mum, Alanis Smith with mum. Photo: Abi Bingham. ANL-171020-145252001

Fifty young splashers went along to the pool at the Giles Academy swimming pool in Old Leake for fun-filled, musical, Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom themed swimming lessons, based on the popular children’s television show, and raised an incredible £200.

This amount goes towards a national Turtle Tots total of £30,000, smashing their target of £25,000.

Some of the little swimmers dressed up along with their teachers and the top 10 fundraisers were gifted with Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom goody bags, courtesy of Entertainment One.

The top Turtle Tot fundraiser from North Linconshire was Edward Vickers-Ventham from Old Leake.

Ten-month-old Elliott Booth and mum Michelle Booth of Skegness. Photo: Abi Bingham ANL-171020-145302001

Edward’s mum Jessica Wilkinson, said: “We’re very proud to have raised so much for such an important cause and can’t’ thank our friends and family enough for their donations and support.

“The ‘Splash Some Noise’ classes were so much fun, the musical themes lit up the faces of the babies, and the parents.”

Nicolle Herrington, owner of Turtle Tots North Lincolnshire, said: “We had a fantastic week of magical, musical lessons. All our parents and babies really got into the spirit of the event and gave it 100 per cent. The commitment is reflected in the sum we collectively raised.”

Commenting on the fundraising efforts, Emma Bradley, director of Global Goodness said: “We’re really proud of our partnership with Turtle Tots and very grateful to all those who supported Splash Some Noise. We hope every Turtle Tot enjoyed a very splashy time for Global’s Make Some Noise, the money raised will help us continue our support of families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.”

Mila Nichols, aged one, and dad from Friskney- Photo: Abi Bingham ANL-171020-145225001

There is still time to donate to support ‘Splash Some Noise’ by visiting everydayhero.co.uk/event/Splashsomenoise

For more information about Turtle Tots, visit www.turtletots.com or to find out more about the work of Global’s Make Some Noise visit www.makesomenoise.com

Ten-month-old Cole Brittian and mum Kelly Brittain, of Old Leake- Photo: Abi Bingham ANL-171020-145313001