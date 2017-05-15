GALLERY: More than £520 raised for Skegness RNLI to replace stolen funds

A fundraising day to replace cash stolen from the Skegness RNLI shop raised a staggering £520.43.

The County Linx community radio bus rolled up outside the Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade yesterday to broadcast live and host a family fun day in aid of the RNLI volunteers.

County Linx fundraising day outside Skegness Lifeboat Station, raising money after break-in at RNLI shop. Two of the founder members L-R Doug Lunna dn Andrew Ayers. Photo: MSKP-140517-7 ANL-170515-171649001

The event was held in response to a burglary at the shop in the early hours of last Saturday night, when £300 was stolen, including the volunteer crew’s comfort fund.

During the day, singer Marty Wilson sang a song for every £20 raised in the collection bucket and also donated £2 for every one of his CDs that he sold on the day.

Doug Lunn, co-founder of County Linx Radio, said: “We are overwhelmed about how much was raised. Children were even coming up to us and said they were giving us their pocket money.

“Despite the day starting off with heavy rain, the clouds cleared just as they arrived to set up and the sun shone for the whole time the show was broadcast.

County Linx fundraising day outside Skegness Lifeboat Station, raising money after break-in at RNLI shop. One of the founder members and presenters Carolyn Ayers. Photo: MSKP-140517-12 ANL-170515-171716001

“A steady stream of onlookers stopped to listen, have a dance, and gave so generously.

“We said at the start. wouldn’t it be nice to raise £300 but never expected to collect what we did?

“When the total was announced at the end of the day, several of us were speechless and filled with emotion at the show of support given to Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station by everyone who made this event possible and such a success.”

County Linx fundraising day outside Skegness Lifeboat Station, raising money after break-in at RNLI shop. Isabelle Arams 6 of Mansfield dancing with mascot Sammy the Scarecrow. Photo: MSKP-140517-21 ANL-170515-171750001