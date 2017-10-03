GALLERY: More highlights from Skegness bike show and light parade

More than 100 bikers from all over the country took part in a bike show in Skegness on Saturday.
Many stayed until the evening to take part in the Skegness Light Parade, which was held in association with the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britain.
The event is organised by Lincolnshire Goldwing Region, a group of Honda Goldwing owners and in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
For the full story and pictures of the light parade, see tomorrow’s Skegness Standard.
