GALLERY: Miles of smiles at circus carnival in Skegness

The circus came to town in spectacular fashion when thousands of people lined the streets to celebrate the start of Skegness Carnival Week.

A colourful parade of floats, marching bands, ‘Super Heroes’ and performers entertained crowds along the route - in some places five deep with excited visitors.

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-200459001

It was clear there had been no clowning around by the organisers who had rallied local businesses to save the popular event after struggling through lack of funding.

Today their efforts were rewarded as families headed to the resort from all directions, leaving some floats stuck in traffic along Roman Bank on the way to the start in Tesco Car Park.

With more entries than ever in the parade, organisers were delighted. Gary Starr, chairman of Skegness Carnival Committee, was thrilled with the day. He said: “When you think how far we’ve come since the carnival was under threat we are delighted.

“We have more floats than ever this year and it’s been one of the best events for a long time.”

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-200524001

One young lady who was very excited to be taking part was 13-year-old Darci Gowling. She was on the Lisa Jay Stage Institute Float and said: “I have been the carnival for five years. The best thing is dressing up and dancing and walking all day.”

Business was also booming for the businesses in Tower Gardens, where the fun continued with circus workshops and entertainment throughout the day.”

Sean Clohessy, of the Chuckling Cheese Company, who had a stand in Tower Gardens, said: “We’re having a very good day, especially with the Carnival Cheese which helps sponsor the event.”

The Grosvenor House Hotel on the seafront, which had a float in the carnival, also staged entertainment outside with visitors able to sit and watch on deckchairs.

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-200916001

Among the visitors giving the event the thumbs-up was Lynn Zee Megson, who was on holiday from Skipton. She said: “We didn’t realise the carnival was on until today. We’re really enjoying it.”

*For more on what is happening during Skegness Carnival Week, visit here

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-200850001

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-200950001

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-201350001

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-201316001

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-201514001

Skegness Carnival parade. ANL-170813-201454001