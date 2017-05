A May Day family fun day has been held in Skegness with all the traditions of a spring festival.

The event was held in Tower gardens and organised by community volunteers Live and Learn, supported by Community Linx Radio.

May Day fun in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170105-162407001

As well as a May Queen competition, there was Maypole dancing, Morris Men, stalls, children’s entertainment, bouncy castles and a climbing wall.

May Day fun in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170105-162428001

May Day fun in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170105-162516001

May Day fun in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170105-162505001