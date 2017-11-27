GALLERY: Lights switch-on starts festivities in Spilsby

Memories of a popular greengrocer in Spilsby are shining even brighter now after his daughter was a special guest at the Chrismas lights switch-on town.

Vicki Bamforth was invited aalong fter her successful fundraising for the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, where her sister was treated following the car accident in which their father Neville Bogg died.

She was joined on stage by Scrooge from Charles Dickens tale, ‘A Christmas Carol’ for the switch-on at the town’s Christmas Market and said: “It was a great evening.”.

Linkage Voice performed festive songs before the lights switch-on and music was also provided by the County Linx radio bus.

The event, organised by Spilsby Community Led Plan in conjunction with Spilsby Town Council, was very well supported by stalls as well as visitors.

Over 20 stalls had signed up for the event, selling seasonal crafts and, of course, mulled wine and mince pies.

Santa also found time to go along and children were able to tell him what they would like for Christmas at his grotto is located on Market Street in the former Wise Buys store.

Many shops in the town also opened later for the evening and dressed their windows to join in the festivities.

l Festivities return to Spilsby on Saturday when The Rotary Club of Spilsby hold their Christmas Cracker Day. The event takes place from 10am at the Franklin Hall in Halton Road and includes art and craft stalls, refreshments, Santa in his grotto and a local choir.

