GALLERY: Light parade in Skegness raises more than £3k for RNLI

Bikers from across the country lit up Skegness in a special parade for charity.

The Skegness Light Parade, held in association with the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britain, took place on Saturday.

Skegness Light Parade in aid of the RNLI. Photo: John Aron. ANL-170210-164034001

Now in its fourth year, the event attracted 124 bikers from all over the UK, with more than 100 staying for the parade in the evening.

The event is organised by Lincolnshire Goldwing Region, a group of Honda Goldwing owners.

Held in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), it raised £3001 from entry fees and donations.

Organiser and Lincolnshire representative Mark Sands (Sandy) said: “We do this for the RNLI as well as to bring a spectacular event to Skegness and we are delighted to have raised £3,001. It was a bit disappointing the weather let us down for the evening, but there were still lots of people lining the the streets.”

Luci Walker age 3, mum Sam Walker and Amber Walker at Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-170210-163825001

Sandy and his late wife Jayne Sands came up with the idea for Skegness Light Parade after attending a similar event.

There was a static display of Honda Goldwings at the RNLI Skegness Lifeboat Station, in Tower Esplande, during the day, with the parade leaving the Lifeboat Station and travelling along the promenade.

Skegness Light Parade sets off in aid of the RNLI. Photo: John Aron. ANL-170210-161736001

Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-170210-164052001