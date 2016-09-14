GALLERY: Hundreds of pounds raised at Riding for Ryan challenge in Ingoldmells

An inspirational teenager led the way when nearly 100 riders set off from Fantasy Island raising around £1,000 for the Ryan Smith Foundation.
The Riding for Ryan challenge has been inspired by a Chapel St Leonards teenager, who suffered severe brain injuries following a collision with a van while cycling to work.
Ninety-seven riders followed a 50km or 100km route, organised by Fantasy Island in association with British Cycling, starting at the Ingoldmells-based attraction as part of Bikefest 2016.
Taking part in the 50km ride on a specially adapted tandem cycle with his dad, Mark, Ryan who succeeded in going the distance in just three and a half hours. Mark said: “It was really quite humbling to see so many turning out to support us. The ride was tough but we are delighted.”