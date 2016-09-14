GALLERY: Hundreds of pounds raised at Riding for Ryan challenge in Ingoldmells

An inspirational teenager led the way when nearly 100 riders set off from Fantasy Island raising around £1,000 for the Ryan Smith Foundation.

The Riding for Ryan challenge has been inspired by a Chapel St Leonards teenager, who suffered severe brain injuries following a collision with a van while cycling to work.

Ride for Ryan charity bike ride, leaving Fantasy Island. Start of the charity ride.

Ninety-seven riders followed a 50km or 100km route, organised by Fantasy Island in association with British Cycling, starting at the Ingoldmells-based attraction as part of Bikefest 2016.

Taking part in the 50km ride on a specially adapted tandem cycle with his dad, Mark, Ryan who succeeded in going the distance in just three and a half hours. Mark said: “It was really quite humbling to see so many turning out to support us. The ride was tough but we are delighted.”

Mark and Ryan Smith lead the way at the start of Riding for Ryan.

Ready for the challenge are (left to right) Lisa Thorne, Sarah Thorne and Steph Scott of Skegness.

Diane Steadman of Wainfleet and Steve Farmer of Spilsby ready for the ride.

Matthew Vincent of Skegness at the start of Riiding for Ryan.

Riders set off from Fantasy Island on 50k or 100k routes.

Pilgrim Pedler line up before the start of Riding for Ryan.