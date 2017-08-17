GALLERY: Highlights of Skegness Carnival Week 999 Day

Volunteers have breathed a sigh of relief there were no emergencies at the new venue for this year’s Skegness Carnival Week 999 day.

Four days into this year’s week of events to entertain visitors and locals alike, the Standard managed to grab a few minutes with Janice Thomson, the Carnival Committee secretary who had been serving refreshments in the Tower Gardens.

999 Day at Skegness.

Janice, speaking at yesterday’s event, said: “We are so relieved to have a sunny day and with the new venue since moving from the Pier Field.

“We weren’t sure there would be enough room for everyone but we think it works really well.”

There was praise for the volunteers who have turned out all week to ensure the events are a success. Janice said: “We have about 10 members on the Carnival Committee who all work really hard but we need more really.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help and support of family and friends.”

For details of what is on for the rest of the week, visit www.skegnesscarnival.com

